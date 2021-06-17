JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

