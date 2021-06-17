Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 283.80 ($3.71). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 278.80 ($3.64), with a volume of 752,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.34.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

