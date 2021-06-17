Jurgen Leohold Sells 52,705 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 237.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 7,265.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

