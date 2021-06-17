K-Bro Linen Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE KBL opened at C$42.94 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

