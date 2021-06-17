Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kaleyra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18).

In other news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

