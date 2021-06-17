Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $129.42, but opened at $126.30. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $128.10, with a volume of 313 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.