KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 6,209,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.