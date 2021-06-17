Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

