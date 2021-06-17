Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Market Perform

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NTRS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

