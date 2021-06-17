Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Market Perform

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.
NTRS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.