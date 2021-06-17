Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in May

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

