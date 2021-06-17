Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91), with a volume of 69,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £491.62 million and a PE ratio of 42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

