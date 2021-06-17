Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.89, but opened at $51.81. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,322 shares of company stock worth $6,541,531 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

