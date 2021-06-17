Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,613 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,685,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 190,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 970.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,371 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65,026 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

