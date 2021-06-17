Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of SRAX worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Dawson James started coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. SRAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

