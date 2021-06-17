Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,518,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 1,718,973 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SRET opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.