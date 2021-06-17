Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Numis Securities raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 295. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kin and Carta traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 244.55 ($3.20), with a volume of 219614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.31. The company has a market cap of £434.58 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

