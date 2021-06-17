King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

