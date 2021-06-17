King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $604.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $582.69 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

