King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 313 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.53. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

