King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.