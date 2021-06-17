Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $9,932,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 26,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

