KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,171 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $144,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,617. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

