KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.