Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.