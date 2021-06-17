Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,284 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $218,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.15. 9,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.24. The company has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $411.36 and a one year high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

