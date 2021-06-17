Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

SYK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

