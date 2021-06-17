Korea Investment CORP Has $165.69 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $165,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $218.30. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

