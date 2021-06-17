Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $128,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Eaton stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,009. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

