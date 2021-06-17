Korea Investment CORP Sells 133,056 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,056 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $93,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

