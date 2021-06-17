Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406,975 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $101,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.