Kristin Yarema Buys 32,333 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Yarema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

