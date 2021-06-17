Kuende 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Kuende has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $669,467.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.