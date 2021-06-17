Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KGSDF stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69.
Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile
