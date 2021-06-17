Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSDF stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

