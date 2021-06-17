Kush Finance Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $162,698.65 and approximately $201.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00135832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00180553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00924206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.23 or 1.00128705 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,721 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

