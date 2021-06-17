KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of KSHB stock remained flat at $$0.88 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 739,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,627. KushCo has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

