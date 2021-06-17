L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,830. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.