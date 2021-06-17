Lake Street Capital Increases Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $40.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $486.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

