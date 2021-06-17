LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT opened at $58.96 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

