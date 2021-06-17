Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

LEN stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

