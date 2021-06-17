Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,455 shares.The stock last traded at $93.88 and had previously closed at $91.34.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

