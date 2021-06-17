Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,259,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 63,769,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,666.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,624. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
