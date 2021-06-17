Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,259,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 63,769,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,666.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,624. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.