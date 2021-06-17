LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. LG Display has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.