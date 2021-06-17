Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

