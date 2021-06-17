LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

