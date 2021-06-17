Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $8.46 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00005641 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $326,975.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00436613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.