Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $205.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

