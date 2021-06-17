Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.38% of Lincoln Electric worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.76. 3,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.