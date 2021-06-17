LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

