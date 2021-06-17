loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.08.
LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
