loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.08.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.