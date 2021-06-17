Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.58

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.58 and last traded at C$76.42, with a volume of 69256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

